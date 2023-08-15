Shehbaz slams ‘PTI workers’ for 'maltreatment' of Hina Pervez Butt in London

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif (left) and party leader Hina Parvez Butt (right) at a shop in London, in this still taken from a video. — AFP/File/Twitter/@ShazziyaM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday slammed “intimidation, abuse and maltreatment” faced by former Punjab Assembly lawmaker Hina Parvez Butt in London by alleged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.

“Absolutely gutted by the intimidation, abuse and maltreatment PML-N former MPA Hina Butt was subjected to by the PTI workers in London,” said the former prime minister in a post on X — previously known as Twitter.

Shehbaz said that “cult followers” of PTI chairman Imran Khan have been “brainwashed by the incessant propaganda, fake news and disinformation”.

“Such characters are not only bringing a bad name to overseas Pakistanis but also making the country a laughing stock. I strongly condemn this hooliganism, which has no place in any civilised society,” said the PML-N leader.

PTI distances itself from incident

On the other hand, the PTI core committee expressed regret over the indecent behaviour the PML-N leader had to face.

“Using abusive language and conversation that are immoral are not acceptable for the PTI. Doing character assassination and unethical attacks on opponents and women activists is the Sharif family’s trait,” the PTI said.

It also alleged that former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was the first target of the Sharif family’s “obscene publicity campaign”.

The former ruling party further added that it is the senior PML-N leaders that “talk about the immorality of PTI women parliamentarians”.

Hurling abuses at Hina Butt British capital

People, who were seemingly PTI supporters, threw a bottle and hurled abuses at Hina Butt, drawing severe condemnation from Twitterati.

Taking to X, Hina lashed out at her assaulters and wrote: "Rude and unruly PTI people have stooped to the extent of assaulting me in front of my son in London, throwing bottles at me and hurling foul abuse at me.

"Are these uncivilised people making Pakistan's name bright or defaming it?"

As the video went viral, condemnations poured in on social media, terming the act reprehensible. Many users felt that despite the political grievances that people may have, such acts were taking things too far.

In the videos that went viral on social media, it was seen that a bottle was thrown at the former lawmaker while she was on a street in London.

In another video, a man who was part of the mob, could be seen carrying a PTI flag and hurling abuses at Butt. The video showed that her son was clearly disturbed.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred, previously former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was heckled in a coffee shop last year in September. Former planning minister Ahsan Iqbal too faced such treatment at the hands of PTI supporters.