Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Web Desk

Rosario Dawson recounts heartfelt moment watching her 'Star Wars' debut with mom

Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Rosario Dawson plays Ahsoka Tano in the upcoming 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka'

Rosario Dawson, who plays Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars’ spin-off The Mandalorian has recently shared a touching memory of watching the show with her mother.

Undoubtedly, Ahsoka Tano's transformation stands as one of the most remarkable and unique progressions within the Star Wars universe.

Fifteen years ago, precisely on August 15, 2008, the distinctively adorned Jedi padawan of Anakin Skywalker made her debut in the animated theatrical release of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Sporting her iconic akul-tooth headdress, Ahsoka began her journey as a Togruta apprentice. As time unfolded, she evolved from a dedicated trainee into a prominent figure of rebellion, spanning seven compelling seasons of The Clone Wars series and an additional four seasons of Star Wars Rebels.

Ahsoka Tano's foray into live-action commenced with a vocal appearance in 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. However, it was her eagerly anticipated physical portrayal by Rosario Dawson in Season 2 of The Mandalorian (2020) that truly captured the audience's attention. Her reappearance was even more memorable when she shared the screen with Luke Skywalker and Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett (2022).

The upcoming week brings forth the pinnacle of Ahsoka Tano's journey: the aptly named series Ahsoka. This highly anticipated Lucasfilm Disney+ show, consisting of eight episodes, is the brainchild of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Reminiscing about the time she watched the show with her mother, the actress told Yahoo Entertainment. “There’s just a generational impact that Star Wars has had on my and so many families across the world. When I think about how much I loved it as a kid, to actually have the montrals on, the lekku, and the costume, it just feels magical.”

The actress, known for her roles in Sin City and Clerks, reflects on a particularly significant moment she experienced while watching her debut in the role. This poignant memory involves sharing the viewing experience with her mother.

“When I watched The Mandalorian with my mom, and I say, ‘May the Force be with you,’ she literally did a slow turn towards me with tears in her eyes,” Dawson said.

“I feel grateful to be a part of something so truly iconic.”

