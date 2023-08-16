Blac Chyna shares daughter's photo and intense workout regimen on Instagram

Wednesday, August 16, 2023
On Tuesday, Blac Chyna utilized her social media platform to share glimpses of her daughter Dream and her intensive workout regimen following her significant transformation.
The 35-year-old fashion model took to her Instagram Stories, where she presented a seldom-seen snapshot of her six-year-old daughter, Dream, to her extensive following of approximately 17.3 million individuals.
The image depicted Dream adorned in a pink upper garment, cradled by her mother as they stood in profile, facing each other warmly.
Alongside these family-oriented posts, the well-known reality personality, who is recognized by her birth name Angela Renée White, offered videos showcasing her well-defined physique during her exercise sessions.
Notably, Blac Chyna is a mother to Dream, her daughter with former partner Rob Kardashian, aged 36. Their romantic relationship commenced in January 2016 and concluded in July 2017 after a series of controversies, including Kardashian's public sharing of explicit photographs and allegations of Chyna's unfaithfulness.
Additionally, Chyna is a parent to 10-year-old King Cairo, her son with former boyfriend Tyga, aged 33. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna notably appeared together on the reality television series "Rob & Chyna" in 2016.
Furthermore, Chyna ventured into her own reality series titled "The Real Blac Chyna," which aired for a single season in 2019, cementing her status as a recognizable media personality.