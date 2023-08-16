Gino, Gordon, and Fred set to embark on new culinary adventure in Spain

The trio of popular chefs from ITV's cooking show, including Gino D'Acampo, Gordon Ramsay, and Fred Sirieix, are set to make a return to television screens in an upcoming series. This news comes despite Gino D'Acampo's previous announcement of his departure from their Road Trip venture back in March.

Titled "Gino, Gordon And Fred: Viva Espana!", the new series will depict the three well-known personalities embarking on a journey through Spain. The show is scheduled to be broadcast next month on both ITV and ITVX platforms.

Gino's decision to exit the show was influenced by various factors. These included his desire to maintain the strong friendships he shares with his co-stars, allocate more time to spend with his family, and create flexibility in his schedule.

Interestingly, the most recent season of Road Trip was already filmed and announced prior to Gino's surprising departure announcement. Consequently, the release of this season is now delayed from its originally promised "early 2023" date due to these changes.

Despite Gino's departure, the series will witness Gordon and Fred teaming up with him for a captivating journey across Andalusia and Galicia. This culinary trio has already explored the cuisines of France, Italy, Scotland, Morocco, the US, Finland, and Greece in their previous adventures.

Beyond the cooking and driving experiences that define the show, viewers can anticipate some unexpected surprises in store. Among these surprises is the inclusion of flamenco dancing, adding an extra layer of entertainment to the series.

In addition to the regular episodes, viewers can also look forward to two special episodes airing during the Christmas period. This marks a festive return for the trio, following their last Christmas-themed episode in Lapland back in 2020.

Moreover, the spin-off series "Gordon, Gino and Fred: Unseen" is making a comeback, promising previously unreleased content from their earlier escapades.

The premiere of the initial episodes of "Gino, Gordon And Fred: Viva Espana!" is scheduled for September, which is approximately six months after Gino expressed his decision to step away from the show due to contractual complexities.