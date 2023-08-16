 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
King Charles issues statement after England reach football World Cup final

King Charles on Wednesday congratulated the England team after they reach the final of the Women's Football World Cup.

The monarch issued a statement on behalf of his wife and all his family.

In the statement, the King said, "My wife and I join all our family in sending the mighty Lionesses our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the Worl Cup, and in sharing our very best wishes for Sunday's match. While your victory may have cost the magnificent Matildas their chance for the greatest prize in the game, both teams have been an inspiration on and off the pitch and for that, both nations are united in pride, admiration, and respect.

Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo did the damage late on as England shattered Australian dreams Wednesday with a clinical 3-1 win in Sydney to set up a Women´s World Cup final against Spain.

The Lionesses had stumbled at the same stage twice before but the European champions made no mistake this time to silence most of the 75,000 crowd and roar into the final for the first time.

They deservedly took the lead nine minutes before the break with Manchester United´s Ella Toone unleashing a rocket just inside the box with the outside of her boot.

A fit-again Sam Kerr, starting for the first time this tournament, hit back for the home side just after the hour with a world-class goal that set the game on fire.


