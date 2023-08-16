Game of Thrones' Darren Kent's last post before death goes viral

Darren Kent's personality hint is reflected in his last social media post

Darren Kent, known for his Game of Thrones appearance, died on Tuesday, but his last post on Twitter showcased his warm personality.

Sharing a charming photo of a family, the late actor captioned, "To infinity and beyond!"

One fan commented under his July 24 post, "I'm so saddened to learn of your passing. Rest in peace Darren,"

The deceased actor was active with his over 5,000 followers on the social platform and expressed views on different movies and series.

On August 15, Darren's agency Carey Dodd Associates, broke the news of his death on Twitter, "It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday.

'His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend."

Besides Game of Thrones, the actor worked in the English soap opera EastEnders and scooped the Van D'or Awards for the Best Actor in 2014's TV show Sunny Boy.

While his cause of death is still uncertain, Kent suffered from multiple diseases including, osteoporosis, arthritis, and rare skin disorder.