Meme featuring Prince Harry and Kendall Jenner goes viral

Over half a million people have seen a meme featuring Prince Harry and Kendall Jenner.



The meme contains a collage of throwback videos of the Duke of Sussex and Jenner.

In the video, Harry is seen talking to actor Cillian Murphy while Kendall Jenner is busy speaking to supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The meme was made on the facial reactions of Cillian Murphy and Kendall Jenner after they talked to Harry and Hadid respectively.

"I could be in a good mood and my face would still revert back like this," said the funny caption that accompanied the clip on Instagram.

Prince Harry's video that was used in the meme was earlier circulated with false claims that he was engaged in an argument with Murphy over the actor's nationality.













