world
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Woking murder: Manhunt for Sara Sharif's killers may lead UK police to Pakistan

The 10-year-old Sara Sharif killed in Surrey.–Twitter/file
The United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA) has formally joined Surrey Police in the murder investigation of ten-year-old Sara Sharif.

Authorities discovered Sara's body in her family house in Woking on August 10th, propelling a joint probe to uncover the mystery.

The NCA has taken on the responsibility of revealing Sara Sharif's identity as the victim.

The investigation has adopted an international dimension with the revelation that three individuals, familiar to Sara, departed for Pakistan a mere day before her body was discovered.

This development has piqued the interest of Surrey Police detectives, who aim to engage with these individuals to glean insights into the intricate chain of events.

While strides are being made within the UK, communication channels have been established with Pakistani authorities to a certain extent.

 Nonetheless, it's noteworthy that formal collaboration is pending, given that British authorities are yet to initiate an official request for assistance. The absence of a formal extradition treaty between the two nations complicates matters further.

As the inquiry evolves, a pivotal post-mortem examination, slated for Tuesday afternoon, is anticipated to cast light on the circumstances that led to Sara Sharif's death. 

