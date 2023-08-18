Coldplay faces lawsuit from former manager amid Glastonbury 2024

Coldplay is facing legal action from their former manager Dave Holmes due to a 'contractual dispute,' as reported recently.

The renowned band, consisting of lead vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion, reportedly ended their professional relationship with Dave in secret about a year ago. This decision came after an extensive collaboration spanning over two decades.

Dave Holmes had been an integral part of Coldplay's journey for almost the entirety of their career, commencing his role as their manager in 2001 when Phil Harvey transitioned to the position of creative director.

Despite the discreet nature of their separation, Dave has purportedly initiated legal proceedings in the United Kingdom, with Coldplay's representative confirming this development to Variety.

Phil Harvey, the initial manager, along with Mandi Frost and Arlene Moon, who had collaborated closely with Dave over numerous years, have now taken over managerial responsibilities.

This development coincides with reports indicating that Coldplay is engaged in advanced negotiations to headline the Glastonbury festival in 2024.

Notably, the band had previously headlined the event in 2002, 2005, 2011, and 2016. Allegedly, Coldplay has cleared their schedule for 2024, reserving time for what could be their fifth appearance at the iconic festival, as reported by The Sun.

Fronted by Chris Martin, the group recently revealed additional dates for their Music Of The Spheres global tour in Europe. Interestingly, there's an intriguing hiatus in their concert schedule from June 26 to June 30, coinciding with the dates of the Glastonbury festival.

The band has unveiled a series of 16 fresh dates for their 2024 European tour, culminating with two concluding nights in Dublin.

Given that these dates fall within the summer season, there is ample time to generate excitement and anticipation.

These new tour dates were disclosed following the successful completion of the UK leg of their expansive global tour, which featured a remarkable six-night run at London's Wembley Stadium.

Coldplay's reputation is synonymous with grandiose performances and unexpected on-stage spectacles.