Prince William shares first post after Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ trailer

entertainment
Friday, August 18, 2023
Friday, August 18, 2023

Prince William has shared his first social media post after his estranged brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Heart of Invictus trailer was released.

Sharing the trailer of the series, the streaming giant Netflix announced on Twitter, “Heart of Invictus follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe: service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games. Premieres August 30.”

The 'Heart of Invictus' was the first Netflix series announced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions.

Meanwhile, Prince William and the Earthshot Prize shared a joint post with a video saying, “As we look ahead to meeting our new cohort of Finalists at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit next month, let’s celebrate some of the incredible things our 2022 Winners have achieved over the past year” followed by a heart emoji.

This is Prince William’s first social media post after Netflix released the trailer of Harry and Meghan’s new docuseries.

