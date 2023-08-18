‘Extortion is illegal’: Octavia Spencer supports Britney Spears amid Sam Asghari divorce

Octavia Spencer also advised Britney Spears to make Sam Asghari sign a prenup in 2021

Octavia Spencer continues to support Britney Spears even after advising her to have Sam Asghari “sign a prenup” agreement almost two years ago.

On Instagram, the actress expressed her thoughts regarding an article by Page Six, which claimed that Asghari is trying to renegotiate the prenup and is threating to revealing embarrassing information about Britney unless he receives payment. The 53-year-old Oscar winner commented on a post on Wednesday, stating that “extortion is illegal.”

Following the announcement of Asghari filing for divorce from the Piece of Me singer after 14 months of marriage, Octavia Spencer's previous warning to the singer resurfaced on the internet.

In September 2021, when Spears revealed her engagement ring on Instagram and shared that Asghari had proposed after almost five years of dating, Spencer commented on the announcement, saying, "make him sign a prenup."

As the comment went viral, the Ma actress apologized to the couple and said that she only meant it as a “joke.”

She wrote: “My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of.”

“Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness,” Spencer continued, referencing the singer’s 13-year-long conservatorship and added, “We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love. #nonegativity.”

Asghari responded to the apology from the Golden Globe winner with a lighthearted comment.

“You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever,” the fitness trainer wrote. “Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory.”