Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray call it quits after 13 years of marriage

Khadijah Haqq and NFL star Bobby McCray three children together

Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray have decided to put their marriage on hold after being together for 13 years as spouses and a total of 16 years as a couple. The announcement was made on August 18 by the former Dash Dolls star.

"Now more than ever I have been relying on prayer," Khadijah wrote on Instagram. "Family is so important to me. Unfortunately, life has brought me to a tremendous transition."

"I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby & I have a great deal of love for one another, it's best we move forward separately," she continued. "I did not come to the decision lightly."

The actress and former NFL player have three children together, and Bobby also has a son from a previous relationship.

Throughout the years, Khadijah has appeared on The Kardashians and Keeping Up With the Kardashians alongside her best friend Khloe Kardashian and sister Malika Haqq.

In her post, Khadijah explained that she chose to keep her relationship with Bobby private to protect the well-being of their family

However, she wrote that she announced the news "so that we go about our lives with honesty and to begin the journey of co-parenting."

Bobby has not made any public statements about their separation. Their separation comes two years after the birth of their youngest child, a daughter named Kapri.