Demi Lovato unveils empowering rock adaptation of hit 'Confident'

Demi Lovato appears to exude a heightened sense of confidence in their latest endeavors.

The 30-year-old singer is on the brink of unveiling their revamped album, titled "REVAMPED," set to be released on September 15 under Island Records.

This innovative project takes ten of their most significant songs and infuses them with a rock twist. In a recent update, the artist shared a reimagined version of their popular track "Confident."

Originally featured on their 2015 album of the same name, the fan-favorite song initially dominated the Dance Club Songs Chart and has since been awarded a 4x Platinum certification.

In this new rendition, Demi Lovato, who embraces both she/her and they/them pronouns, portrays a resolute and audacious demeanor. Their vocals seamlessly ascend over the composition, which incorporates fresh production from talents such as Warren "Oak" Felder, Keith "Ten4" Sorrells, and Alex Nice. The percussion element in this iteration takes on an even more robust and assertive quality.



Within the bridge, as the singer delivers a striking vocal run following the lyrics "So you say I'm complicated / But you've had me underrated," they effectively emphasize the notion that there is absolutely “wrong with being confident.”

The latest single, "Confident (Rock Version)," is an inclusion from the forthcoming album REVAMPED. Each track on this album boasts completely reworked vocals and production, showcasing Lovato's commitment to a fresh creative direction.

In an initial press release introducing the project, Lovato conveyed their sentiments about the upcoming venture. The Grammy-nominated artist stated, "With REVAMPED, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them.”

Elaborating further, they added, "Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!"

Demi Lovato's eighth studio album, "HOLY FVCK," was released in 2022, marking a departure from the mainstream pop sound they were previously associated with.

The album explored their roots in rock and pop-punk, a musical evolution that's evident in their "REVAMPED" project. Notably, the HOLY FVCK Tour served as the platform for the debut of many of the tracks that now feature in REVAMPED.

The current phase of Lovato's career has been aptly described as their "“most fulfilling” chapter to date.