Reese Witherspoon opts for discreet travel look after NYC visit

Reese Witherspoon has been recently spotted spending quality time with her son, Deacon, in the vibrant streets of New York City. The 19-year-old, who aspires to become an actor, is presently enrolled at New York University, located in the heart of Manhattan.

The mother-son duo has been observed enjoying various activities together, including shopping and dining at local eateries in the bustling metropolis. As her time in the city concludes, it's worth noting that the renowned actress, known for her role in "The Morning Show," was seen navigating one of the tri-state area's airports on Friday.

With an evident attempt to maintain a low profile, Witherspoon opted for dark sunglasses and a black baseball cap to conceal her flowing blonde hair. Carrying a compact bag and a small orange purse on her left arm, the well-established Hollywood figure embraced a casual travel look as she seemingly journeyed back to her home base in Los Angeles.

In terms of attire, the Academy Award winner chose faded blue jeans paired with a dark sweater over a white t-shirt, reflecting her preference for comfort and casual style. Completing her ensemble were a pair of white sneakers that complemented her relaxed demeanor.

At certain moments, onlookers could observe the "Walk the Line" star sifting through her bag to retrieve a few items before proceeding through security checks in preparation for her flight.

This visit to the East Coast follows the announcement about five months prior, where Witherspoon and her ex-husband Jim Toth, aged 53, revealed their separation and decision to pursue a divorce, marking the end of their nearly 12-year-long marriage.