Saturday, August 19, 2023
Kanye West is ‘too much’ for Kim Kardashian after Bianca Censori wedding

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Insiders have just stepped forward with shocking insights into Kanye West’s relationship with Kim Kardashian, before and after his marriage to Bianca Censori.

The inside sources broke everything down during one of their interviews with The Sun.

For those unversed with Kim and Kanye’s marital woes, the two divorced quite recently, after many years together.

Since then, Kim has even touched upon the marriage, in public admissions, during her confessionals for Hulu’s The Kardashians.

In these episodes the star once even broke down in tears saying “I just can’t” because “It’s so different from the person that I married.”

Now, new insights have come to light, and they reveal shocking details about their former relationship, and the troubles that arose throughout the marriage.

The insider started the conversation off by admitting, “It's no secret Ye is not the easiest person to be with, he's a huge personality, and even though Kim spent years with him he just became too much for her.”

But, Bianca on the other hand is “incredibly patient, loving, and caring, and is all about Ye all the time, she's 100 percent in and has his back.”

In the past, “Kim was having to juggle life as a mother and wife while running her multiple businesses and dealing with Ye's outbursts, but Bianca can handle him in a way Kim couldn't in the end,” the insider also added before signing off. 

