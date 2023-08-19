BTS’ Jungkook gets shout out from Jessi during live broadcast

 
Saturday, August 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 19, 2023

K-pop solo artist Jessi gave a shoutout to Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS during a new live stream on TikTok. The rapper has made no secret of her love for BTS and has mentioned them several times in the past.

She attended J-Hope’s party for his solo album Jack In The Box and praised Namjoon for his leadership skills and how he takes care of the group.

During her recent live stream, she suddenly began to hum to Jungkook’s highly successful solo debut song Seven and admitted that she “really likes the song.”


She also commented on the explicit version of the song, claiming that she is glad he included the lyrics because it proves that he is now “a grown man.”

Although Jessi praised the explicit lyrics in the song, the reactions from fans have been mixed, with some criticising Jungkook during his live stream that it makes the song “dirty” which led to him questioning why they thought so.

Fans took to social media to react to Jessi’s comment on the song while some jokingly made fun of the rapper for previously having a crush on Jungkook. One fan wrote: “This is especially hilarious when you remember she has a crush on him.”

