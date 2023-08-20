Unleash your earning potential and find side hustle that fits your abilities

Representational image of a freelancer who is happy working from the comfort of her home. Unsplash

We all share that desire – earning some extra money without stepping out of our homes. Well, you're not alone, and here's an easy guide to help you achieve just that.

Look no further than Cody Berman, a 27-year-old master of side hustles, who raked in nearly £700,000 last year, all while sitting at home. So, how did he do it? Let's break it down for you.



Berman's success story is a beacon of hope for those seeking additional income streams. Starting his journey in college, he ventured into various side gigs, like crafting disc golf gear and even freelance writing.

Berman's journey into the realm of side hustles began during his freshman year of college when he founded a company specializing in disc golf equipment. This entrepreneurial spirit led him to explore a wide array of ventures, from freelance writing to podcast editing, tutoring, video editing, and running affiliate marketing campaigns. Over time, he perfected the art of transforming his talents into lucrative income streams.



Now, he's sharing his wisdom on finding the simplest side hustle tailored for you.

Here's the golden rule: Tap into what you're already good at. It's about embracing your skills and turning them into money-making opportunities. If you're a wordsmith, consider freelance writing. Graphic design whiz? Offer your creative services. Skilled in customer service? Your talents are in demand. Berman stresses that leveraging your existing skills is your shortcut to getting started immediately.

Now, let's talk assets – that bike in the garage, your cosy apartment, or even your trusty car. These can be valuable tools in your money-making arsenal. Berman advises: Don't rush to learn new skills or buy fancy gadgets. Instead, put what's already at your fingertips to work. It's all about convenience and efficiency.

Online platforms are your best friends here. Websites like Fiverr, Upwork, and TaskRabbit are brimming with opportunities waiting for you to seize.

Cody also suggests you take a peek into your local network too – there's probably someone who needs your expertise, whether it's social media management or more. It's about seeing the gap and filling it, with digital marketing and whatnot.

Remember, the internet has opened a realm of possibilities, and there's always someone out there willing to pay for a service that you can provide.

So, if you're wondering how to start earning from home, just look within yourself – your skills and assets have the potential to make your bank account smile. Like Cody Berman, you too can navigate the world of side hustles and turn your comfort zone into a profit zone.