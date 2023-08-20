Analysts review the curious case of the president's signature

President Arif Alvi gestures during an address. — AFP/File

Senior journalists and political analysts have termed President Arif Alvi's accusation against his staff regarding his signing of the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act Amendment Bill a "grave" matter that needs immediate attention.

Speaking to Geo News, senior journalist and political analyst Hamid Mir said: "His [President Alvi's] statement is suspicious until he provides solid evidence to support his claim; apologising does not suit the President in this matter."

On Saturday, it was reported that President Alvi has signed the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act Amendment Bill approved by the National Assembly and the Senate, after which both bills became law.

Soon after the law passed, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was booked in the cipher case. The party's senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested from his residence in the evening, and today sources reported that Asad Umar had been apprehended in connection to the case.

In a shocking twist of events today, however, President Alvi denied the news of his approval of the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act amendment bill from his personal social media accounts.

Speaking on the matter, Mir said that this matter is not as simple as the president's having given a statement.

"He will have to present concrete evidence in this matter," he said.

Highlighting the sensitivity of the matter, he said that the president is making accusations against at least three people — not all of whom were civilians — who will be investigated for forgery.

Citing legal experts and lawyers President Alvi has been consulting, Mir said that the president is considering various legal options, including approaching the Supreme Court or filing an FIR.

Mir added that this was the first case of its sort.

"Three days have passed since the bill was passed. Sources close to him say he's been concerned since then and was told that bills had been returned," he said.

He added, however, that as of right now, we don't know the point of view of the president's staff.

"If there is evidence in his favour, he should bring it forward. In the course of events that he cannot prove his claim, he has no choice but to resign from his post," said Mir.

He added that even his staff should come forward with evidence if they had any.

"This will remain disputed unless proved in writing or in any concrete form," Mir regretted, adding that it was a matter of extreme disgrace for Pakistan in the international arena, since a former prime minister, former finance minister, and former information minister had been arrested under the law.

"Otherwise the entire country will be a joke in the world," he cautioned.

'Circumloquacious'

PILDAT President Ahmed Bilal Mehboob commenting on the matter remarked that the president's statement was 'circumloquacious'.

The president should not only explain clearly but also prove it with dates.

He added that the President should openly reveal the matter to the public.

"If his sign has been forged or he has been disaobeyed it should be addressed legally. An FIR should be registered immediately, " Mehboob said.

He expressed dismay over the events and said: "We've had some major incidents but this is unprecented. This will turn Pakistan into a laughing stock and sully the country's reputation."