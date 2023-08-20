 
menu menu menu
amazing
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Cuba's 'Ironman' who hits himself with a sledge hammer

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Cubas Ironman Lino Tomasen performs in downtown Havana, Cuba, on August 8, 2023.— Reuters
Cuba's "Ironman" Lino Tomasen performs in downtown Havana, Cuba, on August 8, 2023.— Reuters

On a serene boulevard in the heart of Havana, Cuba, an extraordinary spectacle unfolds as a man fearlessly wields a sledgehammer against his own body — striking his wrists, elbows, and forearms.

The spectacle draws a curious crowd of onlookers, who document the astonishing scene with their smartphones. What astounds the witnesses isn't the seeming act of self-inflicted harm, but rather the man's ability to emerge unscathed from the ordeal.

Cubas Ironman Lino Tomasen poses beside his car before performing to beachgoers in Guanabo, Cuba, August 9, 2023.—Reuters
Cuba's "Ironman" Lino Tomasen poses beside his car before performing to beachgoers in Guanabo, Cuba, August 9, 2023.—Reuters 

Dubbed the "Ironman" of Cuba, Lino Tomasen once aspired to be a professional boxer. His unconventional training regimen included subjecting himself to millions of blows from a sledgehammer.

Tomasen reflects on his boxing journey, sharing, "I had 27 matches won by knockout, but I retired because in the last of them, I fractured the skull (of my opponent) and he died instantly."

As a gesture of remorse, he gave away an astonishing $100,000 to his opponent's grieving family. This act of kindness looked against Cuba's economic backdrop, showcases his character.

From boxing rings to streets

Tomasen's trajectory diverged from fame and fortune as he traded boxing rings for the streets of Havana and its coastal communities. His livelihood shifted to the streets, where he captivates audiences with his performances, leaving viewers astonished.

Cubas Ironman Lino Tomasen talks to his father (not pictured) during a training session in his home in Guanabo, Cuba, on August 11, 2023.—Reuters
Cuba's "Ironman" Lino Tomasen talks to his father (not pictured) during a training session in his home in Guanabo, Cuba, on August 11, 2023.—Reuters 

With a half-smoked cigar dangling from his lips, the 32-year-old performs pushups on his bent wrists while carrying another man on his back - a feat defying human expectations.

Returning to his sledgehammer routine, he systematically strikes every joint along his arm, evoking both amazement and winces from the audience.

An unconventional legacy

Edward Carbonell, a witness, confirms Tomasen's genuineness, saying, "It's all real." Tomasen's journey shows his unwavering resolve to inspire others by overcoming challenges. 

Despite passing on a profitable boxing career, he remains committed to his ambition: "I want to be remembered for pushing boundaries." Tomasen's story embodies resilience and determination, highlighting pursuing dreams despite challenges.

More From Amazing:

WATCH: Missouri cat breaks Guinness World Record with jump-roping feat

WATCH: Missouri cat breaks Guinness World Record with jump-roping feat
Abnormal not paranormal: Ghosts are not real. Here's why science is not spooked

Abnormal not paranormal: Ghosts are not real. Here's why science is not spooked
Suodiu: Stir-fried stones, weird Chinese street food, not that hard on taste buds video

Suodiu: Stir-fried stones, weird Chinese street food, not that hard on taste buds
Tarantula Pakora or Scorpion Manchurian: What would you like to eat for dinner?

Tarantula Pakora or Scorpion Manchurian: What would you like to eat for dinner?
Watch: Dog District owner breaks into tears over 10 canine deaths

Watch: Dog District owner breaks into tears over 10 canine deaths

Bosnian girl designs 'folklore Barbie' to latch on to movie success

Bosnian girl designs 'folklore Barbie' to latch on to movie success
WATCH: Koala predicts Australia to beat England in FIFA Women's World Cup semis video

WATCH: Koala predicts Australia to beat England in FIFA Women's World Cup semis
North Korea bars women from wearing shorts

North Korea bars women from wearing shorts
13-year-old boy survives deadly fall at Grand Canyon

13-year-old boy survives deadly fall at Grand Canyon

Man addicted to tuna fish eats 15 cans weekly, wears its juice as cologne

Man addicted to tuna fish eats 15 cans weekly, wears its juice as cologne
What's for dessert? Bear with sweet tooth barges into wedding, gets his fill

What's for dessert? Bear with sweet tooth barges into wedding, gets his fill
What colour is a tennis ball? Netizens surprisingly divided

What colour is a tennis ball? Netizens surprisingly divided