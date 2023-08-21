 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Gal Gadot reveals grueling training and painful injuries for Netflix's 'Heart of Stone'

Gal Gadot reveals grueling training and painful injuries for Netflix's 'Heart of Stone'

Gal Gadot, famously known for her role as Wonder Woman, has recently stunned her fans by revealing the brutal training she received for her recent Netflix movie, Heart of Stone

She also detailed the painful injuries she received during the filming of the intense fight scenes.

Gal Gadot is starring with Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, and Jamie Dornan in the movie, which was released at the start of this month (August 2023).

Hear of Stone, an action thriller, follows the story of the titular Stone, also known as Nine of Hearts, as she tries to keep an artificial intelligence system out of evil hands.

Official Trailer of 'Heart of Stone'

In an interview with The Sun, Gadot revealed the extent of the injuries she received during the filming was quite noticeable and had drawn some unwanted attention from the public.

She said, "I had plenty of bruises. I remember one Sunday I was walking with the girls in the park in London and someone looked at me weirdly."

She explained, "I was wearing a summer dress, oblivious to the fact that my legs and back were completely bruised."

The Hollywood icon revealed that, in addition to bruises, she also has four damaged disks in her back.

Talking about her favourite aspect of the movie, she said that she enjoys fighting and combat in movies. 

