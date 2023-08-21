 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Tori Spelling opens up about 'Hospitalisation' and missing her kids

Monday, August 21, 2023

Tori Spelling opens up about 'Hospitalization' and missing her kids

Tori Spelling, famously known for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, has recently shared a health update with her fans and revealed that she's been battling with an unknown medical illness.

The actress took to Instagram Stories on Sunday and posted a picture of her patient's wristband, which revealed that Tori was admitted to the hospital on August 17, 2023 (Thursday).

She wrote, "4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much. Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way.”

The former TV star remained tight-lipped and didn't reveal further details of her medical condition.

According to Pagesix, Tori was earlier spotted looking stunning in a chic red pantsuit at a set of what appears to be a mystery project.

The star shares five kids with her ex-husband Dean McDermott: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.

Tori Spelling's health condition comes after her split with her estranged husband, who announced the end of their 17-year marriage in June 2023.

McDermott announced the split in a since-deleted Instagram post and wrote, "Tori and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will continue to work together as loving parents." 

