Chris Evans diagnosed with skin cancer; fans pay tribute to radio star

This illustration image shows a patch of skin stricken with melanoma skin cancer. — Derm net/File

Radio DJ Chris Evans has revealed he has been diagnosed with skin cancer in an announcement on his Virgin Radio show, urging others to get themselves checked on Monday.

He informed his radio listeners that the ailment had been "caught as early as possible" after his "angel" of a masseuse noticed "a mark" on his shin.

"I've just got to talk briefly about my biopsy for the skin cancer issue," he said. "So the best news that I got whilst I was away is that it was a positive test, so I have tested positive for skin cancer."

"Obviously better news would have been [that it was] negative. But the reason it's great news is because they've caught it as early as they can, as early as is possible", he added.

The image shows radio Dj Chris Evans. — AFP

This diagnosis happens eight years after a prostate cancer scare was faced by the former BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 broadcaster receiving.



He said that he had a type of skin cancer called melanoma.

"It's as treatable as cancer can be to the extent that they call it 'stage zero'," Evans continued. He said the mark on his leg would be removed on 14 September.

"I can't run for a month afterwards so I'm going to do nothing but run until then," he joked. "Is that ok?"

He went on to say he had thanked his masseur Dee for "potentially saving my life", as well as urging listeners to "get yourself checked".

"Just check yourself for stuff, as you get older especially, on your skin, on your bits and your bobs," said Evans.

"Just keep checking because the biggest weapon in your arsenal, in our collective arsenal... is early detection. And so please do that", he added.

Sun damage is the primary cause of most skin malignancies. Because they have less of the protective pigment melanin in their skin, individuals with paler or fairer skin are more susceptible to disease. However, skin cancer can affect people of any skin tone. Sunscreen can help lower the risk.

Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer. It develops in the cells called melanocytes that produce melanin, a pigment that gives your skin its color. Melanoma can also form in your eyes as well as inside your body, such as in your nose or throat in rare times.



Evans, one of the most well-known hosts in the nation since the 1990s, sadly said goodbye to his long-running, well-liked Radio 2 series back in 2018. He later helped Virgin Radio achieve the one million listening mark with his new show the following year.