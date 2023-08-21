 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Travis Barker delights blind boy with surprise jam session and donations

Monday, August 21, 2023

Travis Barker gifted drumsticks to the 9-year-old and helped attract donations to treat his blindness
Travis Barker pleasantly surprised Grayson Roberts, a 9-year-old blind drummer, by unexpectedly appearing at his lemonade stand in Los Angeles last Friday.

Barker not only visited the stand but also joined Grayson for an impromptu jam session, creating a memorable experience for the young drummer.

Entrepreneur and music manager Charlie Rocket shared a video of the sweet moments on his Instagram account. “@travisbarker came to help @graysons_view drum up some business at his lemonade stand!!! Lol what a great soul Travis barker is. Thank you to @katietua @mikeytua @lukismac @sweetyhigh for helping make this happen !!!” the post was captioned.

The captured video of Barker's surprise visit to the stand shows the rocker walking up to the boy and greeting him with the question, "What’s up Grayson?”

“What’s up,” a smiling Grayson replied.

“Nice to meet you,” added Barker.

“Nice to meet you too,” replied Grayson.

“I brought you some drumsticks and I also brought some donations, I brought some money,” Barker said as he gifted the boy four drumsticks and put some money in his donation jar.

“I saw a video of you playing drums and singing,” Barker told Grayson, who laughed and offered him lemonade.

“Do you think we can play drums and sing together?” Grayson then asked Barker.

Barker said he’d “love to” and asked Grayson whether he would prefer to sing or play the drums, and Grayson chose to take the microphone.

The pair proceeded to deliver a rendition of Adam Jenson's 2017 track Street Fight. The performance concluded with resounding cheers from the gathered crowd, who also chanted Grayson's name.

The Blink 182 drummer is currently expecting a baby with his wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 44, and is already a father to his 17-year-old daughter Alabama, 19-year-old son Landon, and step daughter Atiana, 24, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

