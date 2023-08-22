Prince William disappoints Harry amid ‘peace talks’ with King Charles

Prince William has seemingly disappointed his younger brother Prince Harry as the Prince of Wales has refused to meet him for ‘peace talks’ in London.



According to a report by Daily Beast, per Daily Express it has been claimed that there will be no peace talks after all between King Charles, Prince William and Harry.

A close friend of Prince William has dismissed peace talks claims saying “Charles won’t be seeing Harry and nor will William. No chance.”

The Prince of Wales friend went on to say that he (William) feels 'utterly betrayed' by what Harry wrote about him in his bombshell memoir Spare and said about him on Netflix.

The insiders added, “They were very close growing up so it has been very painful for William. But ultimately what can he do?

“I think it is completely understandable that right now William is still absolutely disgusted by what his brother has done.”

The claims have apparently disappointed Prince Harry.