Sam Asghari seen without wedding ring post Britney Spears divorce news

After news broke about his divorce from Britney Spears, Sam Asghari was recently seen without his wedding ring for the first time. The 29-year-old was photographed in Pasadena, California on August 21, taking a walk with their dog.

Notably, his wedding band was absent from his ring finger during this outing. He opted for a casual look, wearing a black tank top, a brown hat, and matching pants.

This appearance follows Britney Spears' decision to break her silence regarding the end of her 14-month marriage to Asghari, as the 41-year-old pop superstar openly discussed the impending divorce on her Instagram account. The announcement came after PEOPLE magazine confirmed that Asghari had filed for dissolution of their marriage on a Wednesday.

Sam Asghari also addressed the situation on his Instagram Story shortly after filing for divorce. In his message, he conveyed that after six years of being together and sharing love and commitment, he and his wife had chosen to conclude their journey as a couple.

Despite the separation, he emphasized that they would hold onto the love and respect they still had for each other, while also wishing Britney the best in her future endeavors. He ended his post with a nonchalant remark: "S--- HAPPENS."

Aside from these announcements, Asghari used his Instagram account for a lighthearted purpose, seeking his fans' help to come up with disguises that would help him evade the paparazzi. He shared various photos of himself wearing different wigs, including a gray wig, a short brown curly wig, and one with side-swept bangs.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's relationship began after they met on the set of her music video "Slumber Party" in 2016. However, according to an insider source, the couple had been facing challenges and difficulties for several months leading up to the decision to end their marriage.