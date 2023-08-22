Kesha chooses unconventional promotion for album 'Gag Order'

Kesha chose a bold approach to promote her latest album, Gag Order, by sharing a series of nude photos on Instagram.

The 36-year-old singer confidently displayed her remarkable physique while captured in a side-profile pose during a river skinny-dipping session.

Employing a playful tactic to maintain her modesty, Kesha strategically positioned her fifth studio album cover over her chest. Her wet, long blonde hair was elegantly pushed away from her face, revealing the intricate tattoos adorning her left arm.

Accompanying the captivating snapshot, Kesha humorously wrote, 'The only thing I have on is my album', effectively drawing attention to her album release.

Notably, this isn't the first time she has embraced nudity as a promotional strategy. In a similar move back in June, she shed her clothes in her garden to generate buzz around her album.



In that instance, Kesha creatively concealed her nudity using two versions of the record, assuming different poses on a blanket while donning only a pair of sunglasses.

She enthusiastically urged her fans to "Get naked and listen to Gag Order on Vinyl. Preorder your vinyl NOW."

Her much-anticipated fifth studio album, Gag Order, was released in May through Kemosabe Records and RCA Records. Renowned producer Rick Rubin, aged 60, played a significant role in its creation.