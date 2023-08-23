Mason Disick playfully joins cousin North West in rare TikTok cameo

Kourtney Kardashian's eldest son, Mason Disick, made a notable appearance on social media during the recent weekend.

The 13-year-old, who is the child of Kourtney, aged 44, and her former partner Scott Disick, aged 40, had a brief moment in the spotlight within a TikTok video posted by his cousin North West, who is 10 years old.

In the video, Mason playfully experimented with a dog filter while spending time on Kim Kardashian's tennis court. Present in the scene were Kim herself, her daughter North, and Mason's 11-year-old sister, Penelope.

During the clip, Mason, donning a plain white t-shirt, playfully recorded himself using the front camera of Kim's iPhone.

Kim Kardashian, aged 42, oversees the TikTok account shared with North and restricts the app's usage exclusively to her mobile device.



In contrast to his Kardashian-Jenner cousins, Mason maintains a lower profile. He refrains from having a significant presence on social media and is rarely captured in photographs.

His most recent public sighting was in March, when he was seen shopping with his father, Scott, in Los Angeles.

Mason was also featured on his mother's Instagram Story in July. In the post, Kourtney shared her time spent with "my boys," along with a photo of Mason strolling through their Calabasas neighborhood during sunset.

Notably, Mason celebrated his 13th birthday on December 14. Interestingly, his younger brother Reign, aged eight, shares the same birthday, having been born in 2014.