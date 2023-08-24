'Fast and Furious' writer David Ayer expresses frustration over lack of recognition

Fast and Furious writer David Ayer appeared to be furious about not getting anything to show for writing the first installment of the Fast and Furious series.

David, who is also a writer and director of Suicide and End of Watch, lamented that the biggest franchise in Hollywood is Fast and Furious, and "I don't have any of it."

According to Deadline, the writer appeared on Jon Bernthal's podcast titled Real Ones and expressed, "I got nothing to show for writing the movie, nothing, because of the way the business works."

The Fast and the Furious Official Trailer #1 - (2001)

David claimed that despite Gary Scott Thompson and Erik Bergquist writing the drafts of the scripts, he was the one who injected diversity and culture into the 2001 movie, which led the movie to become one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood.



He said when he was handed over the script for the first time, he told Bernthal, "I am not going to take it unless I can set it in L.A. and make it look like the people I know in L.A."

David lamented that the dominant narrative that he didn't do sh*t is based on false reports and claims.

The Fast and Furious franchise, which started in 2001, has become one of the longest-running movie series and has amassed a total of more than seven billion dollars worldwide.