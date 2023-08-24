 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Equalizer' director shares key update on series future

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 24, 2023

The Equalizer director shares key update on series future
'The Equalizer' director shares key update on series future 

The Equalizer's future parts may see a de-aged Denzel Washington, thanks to AI, if director Antoine Fuqua has his way.

The Emancipation filmmaker expressed his ideas in an NME interview: "I definitely thought about it a lot. Especially now with the new technology and the AI and all of that kind of stuff… Is there a story to be told about how [McCall] became this person – the younger version. I’ve had that conversation with Richard Wenk [who co-wrote all three Equalizer films] quite a bit.”

As Hollywood studios are flirting with artificial intelligence, which in turn rubbed the writers and, now, actors in the wrong way, the 57-year-said has yet to reach a decision on the matter, noting that Washiongton's views remained unclear on the topic.

“I haven’t talked to Denzel about that yet,” he continued.

“It’s all so fresh and new. I’m still watching [the technology]. I’ve watched Harrison Ford’s film and I know there’s other movies coming out.”

Adding, “I think Sony has one coming out with Tom Hanks soon [Robert Zemeckis’ Here]. And I’m hearing the technology is getting better and better and better. So I’m kind of watching it to see where it goes.”

Starting in 2014, Washington was seen as ex-spy Robert McCall to fight off the bad guys from his turf in the action thriller series.

The latest Equalizer 3 will open in theaters on Sept. 1.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie controversial tattoos are about ex Brad Pitt? Find out here

Angelina Jolie controversial tattoos are about ex Brad Pitt? Find out here

Britney Spears has ‘no intention’ to reconnect with dad Jamie Spears at any cost

Britney Spears has ‘no intention’ to reconnect with dad Jamie Spears at any cost

Hailey Bieber forced Justin Bieber to fire long-term manager Scooter Braun? video

Hailey Bieber forced Justin Bieber to fire long-term manager Scooter Braun?
'Fast and Furious' writer David Ayer expresses frustration over lack of recognition

'Fast and Furious' writer David Ayer expresses frustration over lack of recognition
Margot Robbie's acting excellence earns Hollywood veteran's respect

Margot Robbie's acting excellence earns Hollywood veteran's respect
Britney Spears' low-key dinner date following split and cheating accusations video

Britney Spears' low-key dinner date following split and cheating accusations
Prince Harry spending £20 worth product to avoid baldness? video

Prince Harry spending £20 worth product to avoid baldness?

Ariana Grande's new tattoo symbolizes transformative phase of life video

Ariana Grande's new tattoo symbolizes transformative phase of life

Meghan Markle is 'duty' for Prince Harry, stays 'reserved' video

Meghan Markle is 'duty' for Prince Harry, stays 'reserved'
Britney Spears brings in 'new family member' after split from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears brings in 'new family member' after split from Sam Asghari
Halle Berry to pay $8000/month to ex-husband for child support

Halle Berry to pay $8000/month to ex-husband for child support
Kate Middleton beaten by Victoria's Secret mom at Prince George school

Kate Middleton beaten by Victoria's Secret mom at Prince George school