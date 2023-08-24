 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday, August 24, 2023
By
Nausheen Yusuf

President not authorised to fix election date, ECP tells Alvi

By
Nausheen Yusuf

Thursday, August 24, 2023

President Arif Alvi (L) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja (R). — APP/ECP/Files
President Arif Alvi (L) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja (R). — APP/ECP/Files

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday responded to President Arif Alvi’s letter inviting Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and stated that the president is no longer empowered to fix an "appropriate" election date.

The development comes in a meeting chaired by CEC Raja to ponder over the matter.

Dr Arif Alvi, in the letter to the chief election commissioner, said since the National Assembly was dissolved on August 9, 2023, therefore under Article 48 (5) of the Constitution, he (as the president) was obliged to appoint a date not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution for the holding of general election of National Assembly.

"Forgoing in view, the Chief Election Commissioner is invited for a meeting with the President today or tomorrow to fix an appropriate date," the letter noted.

In his response to the president, CEC Raja stated that the National Assembly was dissolved in terms of Article 58(1) of the Constitution on the advice of the prime minister on August 9, 2023.

The letter pointed out that Section 57 of the Elections Act, 2017 has been amended after which the ECP’s authorities have been increased regarding holding of polls.

“That prior to the amendment of Section 57(1) of the act ibid, the president was required to consult the commission in terms of Section 57 of the Elections Act. 2017, before appointing a date for the election. However, after the amendment in Section 57, the commission has been empowered to announce the date or dates for the General Elections,” the letter read.

It further stated that the president can fix a date for election if the NA under Article 58(2) read with Article 48(5) of the Constitution.

More to follow

More From Pakistan:

CEC may not meet president for consultation on election date

CEC may not meet president for consultation on election date
High-level flood persists in Sutlej River as deluge enters Vehari

High-level flood persists in Sutlej River as deluge enters Vehari
Khawaja Haris parts ways with Imran Khan’s legal team over ‘discipline’ issues

Khawaja Haris parts ways with Imran Khan’s legal team over ‘discipline’ issues
IHC resumes hearing on Imran's plea against Toshakhana verdict today

IHC resumes hearing on Imran's plea against Toshakhana verdict today
Drap denies increasing prices of life-saving drugs

Drap denies increasing prices of life-saving drugs
Historic first: Pakistani senator addresses BRICS seminar

Historic first: Pakistani senator addresses BRICS seminar

Caretaker PM Kakar's maiden UNGA address on Sept 22

Caretaker PM Kakar's maiden UNGA address on Sept 22
Lahore police get green signal to arrest Imran Khan in Jinnah House attack case

Lahore police get green signal to arrest Imran Khan in Jinnah House attack case
CJP Bandial trying to protect Imran Khan’s corruption: Nawaz Sharif video

CJP Bandial trying to protect Imran Khan’s corruption: Nawaz Sharif
Terrorists, abettors to be hunted down until surrender to state: Gen Munir

Terrorists, abettors to be hunted down until surrender to state: Gen Munir
'What a great moment': Fawad Chaudhry hails India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing

'What a great moment': Fawad Chaudhry hails India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing
Owner, operator of Battagram cable car arrested for ‘negligence’

Owner, operator of Battagram cable car arrested for ‘negligence’