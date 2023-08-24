Justin Bieber admits he was ‘reckless’ with Selena Gomez amid whirlwind romance

File Footage

Justin Bieber once admitted that he not only behaved crazily with Selena Gomez but was “reckless” while they dated.

In a conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the Peaches hitmaker addressed his whirlwind former romance that ended in 2018, the same year he married Hailey Bieber.

Bieber accepted that he was “wild” throughout the period he went out with the Only Murders in the Building star while talking with Zane Lowe.

“I believe I was simply hurt in my prior relationship,” he said of his romance with Gomez. “In my last relationship, I went crazy and wild, I was just being reckless.”

Shifting to his relationship with Hailey Bieber, he shared, “I took the time to really build myself, focus on myself, and tried to make the right decisions and stuff like that. And, yes, I have improved.”

Bieber and Gomez's relationship began back in 2010. The two dated on and off till 2018 when they finally called off their romance.

The Disney alum also talked about her relationship with Bieber in January 2020 on National Public Radio interview, revealing that her song Lose You to Love Me was a goodbye to the Baby hitmaker.

“I'm very proud of it. It has a different meaning to me now than it did when I wrote it. I felt I didn't have a proper closure, which I accepted, but I knew I needed some means to convey a couple things I wished I had said,” she said.

Gomez added, “It's not a hate song; it's a song that says, ‘I had something beautiful, and I would never deny that it wasn't that.’"