Pakistan’s Nasir Abbas secures bronze medal in Tent Pegging World Cup 2023

Pakistan’s Nasir Abbas wins bronze medal on the opening day of the 2023 Tent Pegging World Cup in George, South Africa. — Provided by the reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Nasir Abbas claimed a bronze medal in the individual lance category on the opening day of the 2023 Tent Pegging World Cup in George, South Africa.

Abbas remained a prominent performer for the country on Thursday as Pakistan were collectively in the 5th position on the first day of the championship.

The opening day saw riders competing in seven different runs of the lance category, which included two runs of individuals, two runs of pairs and three runs of teams.

Abbas from Pakistan was declared 3rd best player of the day due to his skilful performance on the opening day of the event and won the bronze medal. Saudi Arab’s Abdul Wahab and Rashid Al Marri were 1st and 2nd best players for the lance competition.

Abbas didn’t miss any single point in any run and successfully pierced, picked up, and carried the peg in all seven runs to get over all 42 points.

Both the Saudi Arabian riders had got 42 points as well, but they got an edge over Abbas due to the speed of run when time was calculated among the three.

Among the teams, Jordan remained on top, followed by Saudi Arabia on 2nd and Egypt on 3rd. Pakistan is in 5th place.

Jordan collected 159 points on day one, Saudi Arabia got 154, Egypt got 150 while India is on 4th with 145.5 points.

Pakistan got 144 points after day one. They would’ve been in third place if Wajahatullah had not missed his target in the team run.

The second day of the championship on Friday will see players competing in the “sword” category. They will participate in seven runs.

On the final day of the championship on Saturday, there will be six runs – two each in rings and peg, lemons and peg and relay categories.

At the end of the three-day competition, the team with the most cumulative points from an overall 20 runs will be declared the World Champions.