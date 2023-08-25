US rules out any missile hitting Wagner boss plane

US Department of Defense Press Secretary Patrick Ryder holds a press conference at the Pentagon on August 22, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia. — AFP

The Pentagon ruled out Thursday that any missile launched from the ground struck the Russian private military group Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin jet, calling the associated theories "inaccurate", a day after the plane crash killed at least ten people Wednesday.

The United States Department of Defence spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said that the information with the Pentagon does not point toward a missile striking the jet Embraer aircraft in the Tver region, north of Moscow.

Brigadier Ryder said he could not offer any information on what was the cause behind the crash that occurred Wednesday. However, he said that the US believed that Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in the incident.

"Our assessment, based on a variety of factors, is that he was likely killed," said Ryder.

Vladimir Putin breaks silence

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for the first time since the death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prighozin, offering condolences to the families of those killed in the plane crash.

In his televised address, Vladimir Putin termed the crash a tragedy, a day after the Wagner Group boss was confirmed dead. The plane was headed to St. Petersburg from Moscow.

This grab taken on May 25, 2023, shows Yevgeny Prigozhin talking to his fighters in Bakhmut. — AFP

"I knew Prigozhin for a very long time, since the early 90s. He was a man of complicated fate, and he made serious mistakes in his life, but he achieved the right results," Putin said.

The crash took place two months after Prigozhin led a mutiny against the top leadership of Moscow, challenging 70-year-old Putin's long authority. It failed a day later.

Russia's third-time President also said the Wagner boss had made a "significant contribution" to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

They had shared a common cause, Putin said, adding: "We remember that, we know that, and we will not forget that."

In an address to citizens during the rebellion on June 23-24, Putin had called Prigozhin a "traitor".

Authorities in Russia initiated an investigation into the matter however, there are widespread speculations about assassination.

A businessman at that time Yevgeny Prigozhin (R) points out as he shows the then-Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin his school lunch factory outside Saint Petersburg on September 20, 2010. — AFP

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky clarified his country's position saying Kyiv had nothing to do with it. "I think everyone knows who this concerns," he added, indicating to Putin.

US, others imply Vladimir Putin behind killing

Western leaders expressed doubts that the crash had been an accident as US President Joe Biden was of the view that "there's not much that happens in Russia that Putin's not behind."

France saw "reasonable doubts" about the crash, while Germany said it followed a pattern of "unclarified" fatalities in Russia.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock appeared to say it was suspicious that "a disgraced former confidant of Putin suddenly, literally falls from the sky two months after he attempted a mutiny".

Russia's aviation authority published the names of those on board the Embraer private jet late Wednesday.

It included Prigozhin and his right-hand man, Dmitry Utkin, a shadowy figure who managed Wagner's operations and allegedly served in Russian military intelligence.