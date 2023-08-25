Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner anticipate baby girl's arrival next week

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner anticipate the baby girl's arrival next week

Jack Whitehall, who revealed that he was expecting a baby girl with his girlfriend Roxy Horner earlier this summer, has now revealed that Roxy is expected to give birth next week. Jack appeared to be terrified about becoming a dad.

The 31-year-old American actor appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, August 24, 2023, and revealed, "The arrival of the kid is expected to be next week."

According to the Mirror, When the host Adil Ray asked Jack if he was living up to being a dad, he replied, "I am not really a dad yet, and I don't really know; I am not feeling prepared yet."

Previously, during his appearance at Heart Radio, the comedian expressed his excitement over becoming a father, adding, "I am really terrified."

He said, "I need to do some growing up! very quickly!"

In June, Jack's girlfriend Roxi appeared on Steph's Packed Lunch and revealed the gender of their baby.

She said, "We are having a little girl. We have thought of some names, but I feel like there are none that are really sticking out.”