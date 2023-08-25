 
Friday, August 25, 2023
Britney Spears 'concerning' bond with 'toilet cleaner' amid Sam Asghari divorce

Friday, August 25, 2023

Britney Spears is finding solace is one of her staff members amid Sam Asghari divorce.

The popstar is reportedly getting close to her housekeeper as she goes through a tumultuous time in her life.

An insider tells Page Six that the singer has developed a close bond with Paul Richard Soliz.

Soliz has been in Spears' life ever since 2022, when she hired him to “clean toilets, mop floors and pick up trash.”

However, speaking to the outlet, the insider now reveals that the friendship between the two is ringing alarm bells, “I’m concerned." 

This comes as the pop star, who has parted ways with Sam Asghari, a year after tying the knot, has found love in a little dog called Snow.

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, the singer shared an adorable video with the little white dog.

Britney wrote in the caption: "Introducing Snow ... the new edition to the family ... it's her world and we just live in it [sic]."

