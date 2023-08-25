Hollywood icon Al Pacino to star in Bad Bunny ‘gangster related’ music video

One of the biggest Hollywood stars, Al Pacino, has joined forces with hip-hop Puerto Rican rapper, Bad Bunny, for a music video.

According to report published by Page Six, the Godfather star was spotted at Italian restaurant Carbone in Manhattan's NoHo neighborhood with ladylove Noor Alfallah.

The report claimed the legendary star was at the New York City restaurant to film a “gangster related” music video for the three-time Grammy winner.

In the Bad Bunny’s music video, Pacino will work alongside Uncut Gems stars Wayne Diamond and Keith William Richards, the report revealed.

Pacino has previously made history after starring in some of crime classics, including the Godfather trilogy, Scarface, Carlito’s Way, Heat, etc.

The actor’s latest project will come after he embraced fatherhood at age 84 with Alfallah, who is 54 years his junior.

Pacino made headlines after he and Alfallah welcomed his fourth child (her first), son Roman Pacino, on June 15, 2023.

As for the Where She Goes rapper, he is currently dating supermodel and The Kardashians star, Kendall Jenner.