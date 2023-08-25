Imran Khan’s life is in danger: Bushra Bibi tells SC

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, claimed in an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court (SC) Friday that the life of her husband is in danger at Attock jail, where he has been serving three-sentence after being convicted in Toshakhana case earlier this month.

The former first lady submitted the sworn statement in the apex court through advocate Hamid Khan in a case pertaining to the trial of civilians in a military court.

Former PM Khan was jailed earlier in August after the court sentenced him to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case related to the sale of state gifts that he received as prime minister from foreign dignitaries during his 2018-22 tenure.

Consequently, he was also barred from politics for five years.

According to the affidavit submitted today, Bushra Bibi was allowed to meet Khan in Attock Jail on August 22 after many difficulties and problems,

“[The] PTI chairman's arm muscles have also become very weak,” she stated in the affidavit. “It is dangerous at the age of 70. It is life-threatening.”

The affidavit also said that the former prime minister was prepared to face any difficulty for the country.

On August 18, the former first lady voiced concerns about her incarcerated husband's security and safety, saying he "can be poisoned" in Attock jail.

In a letter written to the Punjab home secretary, the former first lady said the court had directed authorities concerned to shift his husband to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

“My husband has been imprisoned in Attock jail without any justification. According to the law, my husband should be transferred to Adiala jail,” she added.

The ousted premier's wife demanded that the PTI chief be provided B-class facilities in the prison given his social and political status as he is an "Oxford graduate and former captain of the national cricket team".

She went on to say that such facilities are not available in Attock jail which her husband is entitled to.

Bushra further said two assassination attempts were made on Khan’s life in the past and the accused involved had not been arrested yet.

“His [Imran Khan] life is still in danger [and] there is a fear that my husband will be poisoned in Attock jail,” she stated in the letter.

She said being a former PM of the country, her husband should be allowed to eat home-cooked food at the prison.