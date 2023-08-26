 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Aqua brings 'Barbie World Tour' to USA, riding high on 90s pop resurgence

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Aqua brings Barbie World Tour to USA, riding high on 90s pop resurgence
Aqua brings 'Barbie World Tour' to USA, riding high on 90s pop resurgence

Aqua, the Danish Europop group, has surprised their fans by announcing the "Barbie World Tour" all across the United States. 

Aqua's Surprise Tour Announcement

The press release announcing the tour, described as "a kaleidoscopic explosion of 90s wonder, where glitter, pink, and pulsating beats reign supreme," has revealed the tour will be comprised of 20 concerts in different states of the USA, including Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and more.

The band will embark on their tour on November 12, 2023, and the first performance will be at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle. The tour will continue until the tour's last performance at the Hollywood Palladium on December 20, 2023.

According to People Magazine, the band features two vocalists, Rene Dif and Lene Nystrom, and also a keyboardist, Soren Rasted.

Celebrating 25 Years of 'Barbie Girl'

The pop band is currently experiencing a resurgence of pop culture as their iconic hit Barbie Girl, which was released as the third single from the band's Aquarium album, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

 Key Dates

According to People Magazine, the following is the full list of tour dates:

  • 11/12 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
  • 11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
  • 11/16 – Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium
  • 11/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
  • 11/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
  • 11/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
  • 11/24 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
  • 11/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
  • 11/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
  • 11/28 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
  • 12/04 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
  • 12/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore
  • 12/06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
  • 12/10 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
  • 12/12 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
  • 12/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
  • 12/15 – Denver, CO @ The Summit
  • 12/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
  • 12/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
  • 12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande opens up about trauma following Mac Miller's tragic death

Ariana Grande opens up about trauma following Mac Miller's tragic death
Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt note from daughter North during Tokyo vacation

Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt note from daughter North during Tokyo vacation
Billie Eilish set to make history as youngest headliner at Leeds Festival video

Billie Eilish set to make history as youngest headliner at Leeds Festival
Britney Spears spotted with mystery man 'Again' amid divorce drama video

Britney Spears spotted with mystery man 'Again' amid divorce drama
Oliver Anthony claps back at conservative exploitation of his message

Oliver Anthony claps back at conservative exploitation of his message
Kevin Costner's ex-wife seeks increase in monthly child support, citing kids' lavish lifestyle video

Kevin Costner's ex-wife seeks increase in monthly child support, citing kids' lavish lifestyle

Katie Price's sixth child surrogacy plans hit snag as surrogate opts out

Katie Price's sixth child surrogacy plans hit snag as surrogate opts out
Meghan Markle ‘will never stand together’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘will never stand together’ with Prince Harry
King Charles sparks calls to step down: ‘He’s a dud!’ video

King Charles sparks calls to step down: ‘He’s a dud!’
Liam Payne postpones 'South America' tour due to severe kidney infection

Liam Payne postpones 'South America' tour due to severe kidney infection
Iconic Whitesnake guitarist and songwriter Bernie Marsden dies at 72

Iconic Whitesnake guitarist and songwriter Bernie Marsden dies at 72

Ryan Reynolds shares endearing message for wife Blake Lively as she turns 36

Ryan Reynolds shares endearing message for wife Blake Lively as she turns 36