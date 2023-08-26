Aqua brings 'Barbie World Tour' to USA, riding high on 90s pop resurgence

Aqua, the Danish Europop group, has surprised their fans by announcing the "Barbie World Tour" all across the United States.

Aqua's Surprise Tour Announcement

The press release announcing the tour, described as "a kaleidoscopic explosion of 90s wonder, where glitter, pink, and pulsating beats reign supreme," has revealed the tour will be comprised of 20 concerts in different states of the USA, including Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and more.

The band will embark on their tour on November 12, 2023, and the first performance will be at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle. The tour will continue until the tour's last performance at the Hollywood Palladium on December 20, 2023.

According to People Magazine, the band features two vocalists, Rene Dif and Lene Nystrom, and also a keyboardist, Soren Rasted.

Celebrating 25 Years of 'Barbie Girl'

The pop band is currently experiencing a resurgence of pop culture as their iconic hit Barbie Girl, which was released as the third single from the band's Aquarium album, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Key Dates

According to People Magazine, the following is the full list of tour dates: