Kevin Costner's ex presses for more money for kids, fans react

Kevin Costner's bitter ex-wife presses for more money for kids, fans react

Kevin Costner’s designer ex Christine Baumgartner wants an extra $46,000 in child support as she claimed the current figure was not enough to suit her kids' lavish lifestyle.



In the recent filing, the mother-of-four opined that the raise was necessary to provide her children with the lifestyle they were previously accustomed to.

The handbag designer noted in the documents that the Academy-winner had a reportedly $95 million estate with a beachfront where the kids lived and enjoyed routine pricey vacations, per OK! Magazine.

Maintaining the luxurious lifestyle, Christine argued the hike in child support was necessary "so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her.”

“This is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine's lifestyle," the court documents revealed.

The 49-year-old also doubled down that even the requested amount ($175,000) was not "sufficient to replicate Kevin's lifestyle."

However, it would simply "be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable."

Meanwhile, Christine also alleged that Kevin is flushed with the money as he made $1.6 million monthly and raked in a whopping $11 and $10 million for the hit Yellowstone's season 4 and 5 respectively.

Amidst the tussle, the internet is calling out the California native for her whopping demand.

Married in 2004, Kevin and Christine called it quits in May 2023. One insider blamed the former's busy schedule for causing the rift between the couple.