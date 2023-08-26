‘Fed up’ Shiloh ran away from home amid Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie toxic fight

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt once ran away from her home after she was fed up of the ugly war between her parents.

According to New Idea Magazine, the 17-year-old was left with no choice but to leave her house uninformed as she needed some space from the toxic fight.

It happened when reports of the Fight Club alum dating model Nicole Poturalski emerged in 2020. While the former lovers’ other kids were not that affected with the news, Shiloh had a hard time accepting it.

“The older boys already didn’t have much time with Brad, but they think things have now gone too far,” the insider said of couple’s adopted sons, Pax and Maddox.

Angelina and Brad are parents to six kids, three of them are adopted, including the two elder boys and daughter Zahara, and three biological kids, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

“Thankfully, Viv and Knox are sheltered from a lot of it, but Zahara is very much Team Angie and hardly mentions Brad’s name anymore,” the source shared. “That leaves poor Shiloh, who we’re told is ‘really struggling’.”

The insider shared further insight into the incident, saying, “Shi is close to both her mum and dad and has always been a sensitive little thing, so she feels very torn.”

“She’s had to deal with four years of ugly fighting between her parents, and all of a sudden, her dad has this new woman who looks like her mum on the scene … It’s all too much!”

The source reveled that “frantic search party” happened at Jolie’s mansion in Los Angeles while Shiloh was at a friends house in search of some peace.

“She knows Shiloh has different needs from her siblings, and it’s been hard to be there for all the ways each of them is reacting,” the insider said of the teenager, adding, “Shiloh is such a quiet kid, so it’s hard to know what she’s thinking.”

“Her staff could be seen combing the streets around the neighbourhood, so word got around with locals pretty quickly about what was going on,” as the Maleficent actor was sick worried for her child.

She later returned and Angelina Jolie understood what made her took off like that and gave her some space, the source noted.