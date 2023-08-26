Rebel Wilson shine in fancy ensembles at Miss Saigon premiere

Rebel Wilson made a striking appearance alongside her sister Liberty at the premiere of Miss Saigon hosted at Sydney Opera House on Friday. The 43-year-old Australian actress and her 41-year-old sibling displayed a harmonious ensemble, both opting for sleek black outfits.

Rebel chose an elegant knee-length dress for the event, highlighting her silhouette in a stylish buttoned Gucci dress valued at $2,950. Enhancing her attire, she accessorized with a luxurious $15,070 Chanel handbag and classic black loafers.

Complementing her sister's look, Liberty showcased a bold golden bob hairstyle and a captivating all-black gown that featured a daring plunging neckline.

The occasion was marked by a trend among various celebrities who skillfully matched their outfits for the red carpet stroll. The event witnessed these personalities walking hand in hand, exhibiting their synchronized fashion sense.

Overall, Rebel Wilson and her sister Liberty made a memorable appearance at the Miss Saigon premiere, displaying not only their strong sibling bond but also their keen sense of style through their coordinated and sophisticated black ensembles.