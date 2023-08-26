Prince William rescues himself from a disaster

Prince William has received strong backlash for skipping the final of the Women's World Cup.

Even his loyal supporters in the British media have criticized the royal for not traveling to Sydney for the final which England team lost to Spain.

Prince William's absence and Luis Rubiales controversial move after his team's victory continues to be topic of discussion online.



William's supporters, who previously criticized the future king for not attending the final, now seem relieved that the Prince of Wales has decided not to go to Australia.

They are relieved thinking King Charles' son would have stirred a storm with his silence on the incident which saw Spanish soccer federation head Luis Rubiales kissing one of the players on the lips.

Royal observes are convinced that Prince William inadvertently rescued himself from a disaster by skipping the final.

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee has provisionally the RFEF for 90 days, it said on Saturday, amid uproar after he grabbed player Jenni Hermoso's head and kissed her on the lips after Spain's victory at the Women's World Cup.



Rubiales had been expected to announce his resignation on Friday but instead said he would not step down, and the RFEF threatened legal action to defend him after Hermoso said she did not consent to the kiss he gave her.



The Spanish national team that won the World Cup as well as several other players have said they would not play international matches while Rubiales remains head of the federation.

