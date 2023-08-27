 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s received a ‘fresh new snub’ via the ‘edit button’

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Meghan Markle’s received a ‘fresh new snub’ via the ‘edit button’
Meghan Markle’s received a ‘fresh new snub’ via the ‘edit button’

Royal experts are of the opinion that King Charles’ decision to edit Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s name in the Royal Family’s website is more like a ‘fresh snub’.

These claims about Meghan Markle have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all her thoughts down in a piece for News.com.au.

This piece referenced the couple’s alleged bid to turn ‘Meghan’ into a brand and said, “If aliens landed on earth tomorrow, after they had downloaded TikTok, tried a Twix and absorbed the entire 10 seasons of Love Island in under three seconds, then I would imagine their next priority would be to come to grips with ‘Meghan’. Who and what?”

Ms Elser also added, “When the extraterrestrial invasion comes, to answer the ‘Meghan’ question, I really hope no one suggests they consult the royal family’s updated official website, with her entry having been very curiously pruned and strangely altered.”

Because “this week, the royal family essentially delivered a fresh snub to the Duchess of Sussex via the edit button.”

“It’s exactly as dullsvilles as you would imagine – each person’s entry enthusiastically enumerating said Windsor’s particular areas of charitable interests and just how gosh darn hard they plug away on behalf of Crown Inc.”

“That is, until you get to Meghan’s page. At first click, the entire entry appears to be six sentences long and is so lacking in warmth that one is liable to get frostbite just reading it.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need Hollywood’s version of a 'booster seat’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need Hollywood’s version of a 'booster seat’
Vin Diesel's nostalgic throwback: A colorful encounter with Deepika Padukone in India video

Vin Diesel's nostalgic throwback: A colorful encounter with Deepika Padukone in India
Bianca Censori's outfits suggest Kanye West unable to get over Kim Kardashian

Bianca Censori's outfits suggest Kanye West unable to get over Kim Kardashian

Prince Harry sees King Charles as ‘useless dad’ housing ‘snakepit of egos’

Prince Harry sees King Charles as ‘useless dad’ housing ‘snakepit of egos’
Man approaches court after being injured during preparation for The Weeknd concert

Man approaches court after being injured during preparation for The Weeknd concert
Meghan Markle’s done ‘more damage to the monarchy’ than an executioner

Meghan Markle’s done ‘more damage to the monarchy’ than an executioner
Meghan Markle looking to trade ‘royal for ‘Madonna or Beyoncé-style’

Meghan Markle looking to trade ‘royal for ‘Madonna or Beyoncé-style’
David Bautista pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

David Bautista pays tribute to Bray Wyatt
Kanye West removes last trace of ex-wife Kim Kardashian? video

Kanye West removes last trace of ex-wife Kim Kardashian?
Kate Middleton shows her 'real face' in resurfaced video? video

Kate Middleton shows her 'real face' in resurfaced video?
Meghan and Harry continue to use abandoned Spotify deal to their benefit video

Meghan and Harry continue to use abandoned Spotify deal to their benefit

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘covering her tracks’ with new digital sweep

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘covering her tracks’ with new digital sweep