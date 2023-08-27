Dalton Gomez emerges in public amidst split from Ariana Grande

Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande's ex-husband, has been recently spotted for the first time since his split with the musician. Dalton displayed himself as visibly sad and depressed.



Ariana Grande's ex now seems to be making a comeback in public, as he was spotted at Barney's Beanery in WeHo Friday night following his split with his estranged pop star wife.

According to TMZ, Dalton, who is a celebrity realtor by profession, was seen hanging out with a group of people. The pictures obtained by the publication feature Dalton visibly not having a good time, as he looked blue.

An insider confirmed to the publication that he looked incredibly sad throughout his outing and spent most of the time staying quiet.

Dalton appeared to be ringless, indicating that he got rid of the wedding ring that he previously proudly displayed on her finger.

In July 2023, TMZ reported pop sensation Ariana's split from her partner, and now she seems to be moving on with another man.

She is seemingly dating Ethan Slator, who also appears to be her fellow co-star in their new project titled Wicked.