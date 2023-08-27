 
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Matty Healy pays tribute to Lewis Capaldi during headlining act at Leeds festival

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Matty Healy pays tribute to Lewis Capaldi during The 1975's headlining act

Matty Healy, whose band 1975 replaced Lewis Capaldi as the headliner at this year's (2023) Reading and Leeds Festival, took a moment to give a shout-out to Capaldi.

Lewis Capaldi announced that he will be taking a break from music to focus on his physical and mental health after struggling with his Glastonbury set earlier this year amid his Tourette's struggles.

Lewis's announcement of a break paved the way for Matty Healy's band 1975, which took on the stage as the headliner and belted out hits from their debut album.

Taking the stage, the frontman of 1975 addressed the audience and paid tribute to Lewis, saying, "I want to take a moment to send Someone You Loved some love."

He said, "When Lewis took a well-deserved and well-needed break, that left the slot open for us. That left us free to perform songs from our debut album. It's jam-packed full of bangers."

The band rocked the stage as they opened their performance with their hit song Chocolate, from 1975's self-titled album.

This was the second time 1975 rocked the stage at the Reading and Leeds Festivals. Last year, the pop band performed at the festival as a replacement for Rage Against the Machine.

