 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday, August 27, 2023
By
Reuters
|
Web Desk

Lithuanian couple crowned wife-carrying world champions in Hungary

By
Reuters
|
Web Desk

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Stills taken from a Reuters video of Lithuanian couple participating in the contest.
Stills taken from a Reuters video of Lithuanian couple participating in the contest.

A couple from Lithuania won a fun competition in which the husband races while carrying the wife in scorching temperatures through water ditches and over the hay bales of Hungary.

In the wife-carrying contest, the men have to complete an obstacle course with their wives slung over their shoulders.

Fifteen couples raced through a 260-metre-long obstacle course which was organised for the fourth time in the Hungarian village of Tapiobicske.

Most couples participating in the game chose the piggyback technique, but the winners used so-called "Estonian carry".

"We use Estonian carry — when the wife goes on your shoulders. And we kiss each other before the race and after the race and I think that's the most important to have a good person in your life and do the things you do together, compete together, train together, make trips together so we are very happy," Vytauras Kirkliauskas said.

He hung his wife Neringa Kirkliauskiene upside-down holding onto his waist with her legs around his shoulders.

"The most important thing for the wife is to hold very tight on the husband's back because he is going through obstacles, he is bouncing, she needs to hold tight," Neringa said.

It may be noted that this is not the first time the two have won the contest, as they were crowned the wife-carrying world champions back in 2018 and 2019 as well.

The idea of wife-carrying as a sport was inspired by the 19th-century legend of Ronkainen the Robber, who tested aspiring members of his gang by forcing them to carry sacks of grain or live pigs over a similar course.

It is said to have origins dating back to the Viking age. In modern times, the tradition is particularly established in Finland, where it has taken place since the 1990s.

The championship is also believed to be stemming from an even earlier practice of wife-stealing — leading many present-day contestants to compete with someone else’s wife.

More From World:

Former Olympic swimmer dies suddenly on Lake District family holiday

Former Olympic swimmer dies suddenly on Lake District family holiday
Florida braces for flash floods as storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

Florida braces for flash floods as storm forms in Gulf of Mexico
White suspect kills 3 in Jacksonville, Florida mass shooting

White suspect kills 3 in Jacksonville, Florida mass shooting
Putin issues decree of allegiance to avert Wagner-style mutiny in future

Putin issues decree of allegiance to avert Wagner-style mutiny in future
SpaceX's Elon Musk tells US Department of Justice to 'go sue themselves'

SpaceX's Elon Musk tells US Department of Justice to 'go sue themselves'
'Most wanted terrorist' Machude Omar killed in coordinated military action

'Most wanted terrorist' Machude Omar killed in coordinated military action
India train fire sparked by gas cylinder explosion leaves 9 dead

India train fire sparked by gas cylinder explosion leaves 9 dead
'Heist at the museum': Britain says aims to recover 2,000 stolen 'colonial' artefacts

'Heist at the museum': Britain says aims to recover 2,000 stolen 'colonial' artefacts
With Prigozhin on top, list of Putin's dead critics continues to grow amid Russia-Ukraine war

With Prigozhin on top, list of Putin's dead critics continues to grow amid Russia-Ukraine war
WATCH: Indian teacher makes class slap Muslim student as Modi govt looks other way video

WATCH: Indian teacher makes class slap Muslim student as Modi govt looks other way
Ukraine intelligence claims to target Russian military base in occupied Crimea

Ukraine intelligence claims to target Russian military base in occupied Crimea
Donald Trump's mug shot turns into hot-selling item

Donald Trump's mug shot turns into hot-selling item