Khloé Kardashian shares adorable snaps snuggling up with kids Tatum and True

Khloé Kardashian recently celebrated son Tatum's first birthday with a space-themed birthday party

Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to share adorable snaps of her two children, daughter True, 5, and 1-year-old son Tatum, snuggling up wih her.

“Mommy’s cubs,” Kardashian, 39, wrote in her caption alongside the sweet snaps.

The initial photo captured a blonde Kardashian striking a pout for the camera, with a slightly smiling Tatum seated on her lap. True radiated joy, seated beside them and tenderly encircling her baby brother with her arms.

In the subsequent image, Kardashian and True beamed with happiness, leaning their heads affectionately against each other's. This time, Kardashian's arm enveloped Tatum, who sat nestled between them.

Kim Kardashian responded to the images, exclaiming, "I just can't handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr.," alluding to the resemblance between her nephew and his uncle Rob. Meanwhile, singer Chloe Bailey expressed her admiration with heart eyes emoji.

Selma Blair also shared her thoughts on the adorable photos, commenting, "Jackpot all around.”

“Nope, can’t deal,” Kardashian’s friend Natalie Halcro wrote.

In the previous week, the founder of Good American treated her followers to more glimpses of her son Tatum. Tatum had joyfully celebrated his first birthday in July.

Kardashian shared a sequence of videos on her Instagram Story, showcasing Tatum's exploration. In these clips, the little one playfully crawled on a trampoline outdoors and then adorably stood up, presenting something to his mother.

Kardashian shares daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thomspon.

