Adele says she wants ‘to be a mom again soon’ and reveals Rich Paul's favorite baby name

Adele told fan she's planning another baby and even revealed the baby name Rich Paul has picked

British music sensation Adele made a heartwarming gesture during her Las Vegas residency show by helping two of her fans pick baby names and inadvertently sharing some personal insights.

Videos circulating on TikTok captured the touching moment when Adele engaged with a fan during her performance. The fan sought Adele's input in choosing a name for her forthcoming daughter.





"I really want to be a mom again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down in my phone," Adele reveals to the fan.

Adele is already a mother to her 10-year-old son, Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

During the interaction with the fan, the topic turned to baby names. The fan mentioned that she was contemplating between the names Parker and Spencer for her forthcoming daughter. In response, Adele revealed that Rich Paul also likes the name Parker.

"I can't say Parker because Rich likes that name," Adele says before going with Spencer. The 16-time Grammy-winning artist also shares that she lieks the name Ray, to which the fan replied with shock that that’s set to be her daughter’s middle name.

Back in August 2022, Adele opened up to Elle about the probability of expanding her family.

"I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music," Adele said at the time. "But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas... I wanna f**king nail it."

Meanwhile, Adele is currently captivating audiences with her Las Vegas residency show, titled "Weekends With Adele," held at Caesar's Palace.