 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Adele says she wants ‘to be a mom again soon’ and reveals Rich Paul's favorite baby name

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 28, 2023

Adele told fan shes planning another baby and even revealed the baby name Rich Paul has picked
Adele told fan she's planning another baby and even revealed the baby name Rich Paul has picked  

British music sensation Adele made a heartwarming gesture during her Las Vegas residency show by helping two of her fans pick baby names and inadvertently sharing some personal insights.

Videos circulating on TikTok captured the touching moment when Adele engaged with a fan during her performance. The fan sought Adele's input in choosing a name for her forthcoming daughter.


"I really want to be a mom again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down in my phone," Adele reveals to the fan.

Adele is already a mother to her 10-year-old son, Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

During the interaction with the fan, the topic turned to baby names. The fan mentioned that she was contemplating between the names Parker and Spencer for her forthcoming daughter. In response, Adele revealed that Rich Paul also likes the name Parker.

"I can't say Parker because Rich likes that name," Adele says before going with Spencer. The 16-time Grammy-winning artist also shares that she lieks the name Ray, to which the fan replied with shock that that’s set to be her daughter’s middle name.

Back in August 2022, Adele opened up to Elle about the probability of expanding her family.

"I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music," Adele said at the time. "But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas... I wanna f**king nail it."

Meanwhile, Adele is currently captivating audiences with her Las Vegas residency show, titled "Weekends With Adele," held at Caesar's Palace.

More From Entertainment:

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star shares bittersweet anecdote with Larry David

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star shares bittersweet anecdote with Larry David
Meghan Markle's Instagram account hits new milestone

Meghan Markle's Instagram account hits new milestone

Elton John hospitalized in France following accident at home

Elton John hospitalized in France following accident at home

Prince Harry helped Eugenie force Prince William to make peace with Andrew video

Prince Harry helped Eugenie force Prince William to make peace with Andrew

Darius Jackson doubles down on Keke Palmer's 30th birthday tribute

Darius Jackson doubles down on Keke Palmer's 30th birthday tribute
Kate Middleton, Prince William issued warning after being spotted with Prince Andrew

Kate Middleton, Prince William issued warning after being spotted with Prince Andrew
Kate Middleton approached to show dance moves in collaboration for 'live shows' video

Kate Middleton approached to show dance moves in collaboration for 'live shows'

Zayn Malik ‘not in dating game’ as he co-parents Khai with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik ‘not in dating game’ as he co-parents Khai with Gigi Hadid
Meghan Markle leaves friends afraid: ‘This is not the life she expected’ video

Meghan Markle leaves friends afraid: ‘This is not the life she expected’
Prince William's royal relative from Spain arriving in Wales for education

Prince William's royal relative from Spain arriving in Wales for education

Steve Harvey sets the score straight on personal life rumours

Steve Harvey sets the score straight on personal life rumours

Kate Middleton, Prince William finally welcome Prince Andrew to royal fold after King Charles olive branch

Kate Middleton, Prince William finally welcome Prince Andrew to royal fold after King Charles olive branch