 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez shuts down rumors ‘Single Soon’ lyrics allude to The Weeknd relationship

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 28, 2023

Fans speculated that the mention of the weekend in the song pointed to Selenas ex-boyfriend The Weeknd
Fans speculated that the mention of 'the weekend' in the song pointed to Selena's ex-boyfriend The Weeknd

Selena Gomez has set the record straight about any connection between the lyrics of her song Single Soon and her past relationship with The Weeknd.

She took to Instagram to address the speculation, commenting on a post by HollywoodLife that suggested a potential link between the song's lyrics and her past romance.

While some fans interpreted the lyrics as a reference to her previous relationship with The Weeknd, Gomez has dismissed these claims, stating that the speculation "couldn't be more false."

In her new song, Gomez, 31, includes a line that has caught the attention of listeners. The lyrics suggest a possible reference to The Weeknd's song Save Your Tears. The mention of "the weekend" in the subsequent sentence has led to speculation and raised eyebrows among fans.

“Should I do it on the phone? / Should I leave a little note / In the pocket of his coat?” she sings in the song’s first verse. “Maybe I’ll just disappear / I don’t wanna see a tear / And the weekend’s almost here.”

The music video for Single Soon features a scene where Gomez writes a message on a Post-It note that reads, “I’m sorry I can’t don’t hate me," seemingly indicating a breakup. Some viewers have connected this moment to a reference from the TV show Sex and the City.

However, other commenters interpreted the scene as potentially alluding to Gomez's past relationship with The Weeknd.

“Selena literally says the weekend is here as she puts the note down,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “AND THE WEEKEND IS HERE AS SHE PUTS THE NOTEEEEEE.”

A third suggested that the It Ain't Me hitmaker has “just brought out weekend song.”

Gomez's return to music with Single Soon marks the beginning of her SG3 era after her 2021 album Revelación.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Garner asked to buy Spanish women's team as celebration video goes viral

Jennifer Garner asked to buy Spanish women's team as celebration video goes viral

‘Concerned’ Prince Harry is desperate to have Meghan Markle ‘hang on’

‘Concerned’ Prince Harry is desperate to have Meghan Markle ‘hang on’
Taylor Swift jokingly reveals ‘the only way to be interrupted’ in nod to Kanye West feud video

Taylor Swift jokingly reveals ‘the only way to be interrupted’ in nod to Kanye West feud

VMAs 2023: Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award

VMAs 2023: Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award

Dolly Parton comes to Kate Middleton's rescue amid new wave of criticism video

Dolly Parton comes to Kate Middleton's rescue amid new wave of criticism

‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour says ‘it’s gratifying’ to watch cast-mates grow

‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour says ‘it’s gratifying’ to watch cast-mates grow

‘Rustin’ trailer: Watch Colman Domingo’s powerful portrayal of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin video

‘Rustin’ trailer: Watch Colman Domingo’s powerful portrayal of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin
Adele says she wants ‘to be a mom again soon’ and reveals Rich Paul's favorite baby name

Adele says she wants ‘to be a mom again soon’ and reveals Rich Paul's favorite baby name

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star shares bittersweet anecdote with Larry David

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star shares bittersweet anecdote with Larry David
Meghan Markle's Instagram account hits new milestone video

Meghan Markle's Instagram account hits new milestone

Elton John hospitalized in France following accident at home

Elton John hospitalized in France following accident at home

Prince Harry helped Eugenie force Prince William to make peace with Andrew video

Prince Harry helped Eugenie force Prince William to make peace with Andrew