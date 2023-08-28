Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek enjoy stylish night out with their teens

 
Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek joined forces for an enjoyable evening out with their teenagers at a popular celebrity spot in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Following a delightful meal shared by Salma, aged 56, at The Nice Guy, Angelina Jolie, the well-known actress from Lara Croft: Tomb Raider fame, aged 48, was observed leaving the venue accompanied by her 19-year-old son, Pax.

As they exited the restaurant together, Angelina and her son exchanged farewells with Salma, a close friend of many years, and her 15-year-old daughter, Valentina.

For the outing with her co-star from "Eternals," Angelina presented a sophisticated look, donning an all-black attire beneath a stylish oversized trench coat.

The three-time recipient of the Golden Globe award, who had kept fans guessing about the meaning behind her discreet middle finger tattoo, which was finally explained by her tattoo artist, opted for a pleated blouse paired with a maxi skirt, along with a pair of timeless pumps.

She occasionally shielded her eyes with large aviator sunglasses, adding to her ensemble. Her straight and effortlessly chic hairstyle was complemented by her brunette locks cascading freely.

The only noticeable accessories she chose were a few stacks of gold rings adorning her fingers.

Angelina and Salma have maintained a strong friendship, taking it to a new level during their collaboration on the popular Marvel film, "Eternals," in 2021.

Last year, Angelina even commemorated Salma's 55th birthday alongside her and her family.

Salma is also set to star in an upcoming drama directed by Angelina, titled "Without Blood." Speaking highly of her experience working with her dear friend, Salma praised Angelina as "probably the best director I've ever worked with."

